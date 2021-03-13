Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,760 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,116,000 after buying an additional 139,977 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,268,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

ASTE stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

