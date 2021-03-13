Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 138,936 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

