Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 999.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,153 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

