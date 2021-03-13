Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

