Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $277.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $4,183,296.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $12,893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,434 shares of company stock worth $230,523,304. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

