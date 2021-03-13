Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

