Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,363 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GATX by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

NYSE:GATX opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

