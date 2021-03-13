Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 199,951 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,768,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSKR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

