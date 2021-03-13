Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $6,054,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 493,977 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 448,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

