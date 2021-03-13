Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

