Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 519,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $146.87.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock worth $802,961. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

