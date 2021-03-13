Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

