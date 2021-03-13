Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of NVE worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NVE by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $346.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $74.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

