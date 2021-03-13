Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after buying an additional 358,269 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

