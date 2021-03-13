Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 426,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

NYSE:TPH opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

