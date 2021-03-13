Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 529,719 shares of company stock worth $28,241,589 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $59.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.