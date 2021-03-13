Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

NYSE HVT opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $662.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $38.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.