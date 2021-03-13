Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,501 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Nelnet worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 289.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the third quarter worth $204,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 263.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

