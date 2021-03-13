Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 48,669 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 223.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE:TPX opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

