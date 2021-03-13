Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,638 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 317.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of REGENXBIO worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 41.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 412.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 135,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $41.59 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

In related news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,975 shares of company stock worth $5,515,742. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

