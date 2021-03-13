Ruff Price Reaches $0.0249 on Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $24.38 million and $12.34 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00050768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00673397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025811 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

