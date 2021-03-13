RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 19,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

