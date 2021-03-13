Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $60.91.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

