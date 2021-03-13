Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.02.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$584.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.