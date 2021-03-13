Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $7.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 123.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 549,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 303,301 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

