Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $7.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.