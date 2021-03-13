Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $175.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $188.92. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.