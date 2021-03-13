Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 554 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.64 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of -551.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

