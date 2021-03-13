Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 1,301 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $91.47. 174,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

