Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $137,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $1,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in RPM International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

