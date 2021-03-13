Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 59,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,804,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 236,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. 123,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

