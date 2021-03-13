Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $613,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

