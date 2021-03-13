Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $5 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.69. 6,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,372. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

