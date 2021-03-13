Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $53,411,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 916.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 302,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 273,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 172,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,997 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 149,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

