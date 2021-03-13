Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $62.87. 13,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

