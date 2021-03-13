Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Up 343.5% in February

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ROIUF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Route1 has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

