Rotten (ROT) Price Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $39,167.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00050663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00681078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 63,370,781 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.