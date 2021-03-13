Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 297.14 ($3.88).

ROR stock opened at GBX 375.20 ($4.90) on Thursday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.24.

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

