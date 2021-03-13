Roth Capital Raises Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target to $40.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Mohawk Group stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,555. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $730.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 172,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

