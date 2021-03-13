Roth Capital Boosts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CLAR opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.85 million, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at $390,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 28.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at $3,626,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

