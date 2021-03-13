Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $388.23. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

