Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $386.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.