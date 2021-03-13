Rope Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $14,480.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rope has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope token can now be bought for about $66.35 or 0.00109265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00459398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00062075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00512020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

