Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 324,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,457. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

