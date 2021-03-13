Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $5,888,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $263.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.19. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

