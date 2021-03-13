Robert W. Baird Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $395.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $331.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.71. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $278.27 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.