Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

