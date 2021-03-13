RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.92. 1,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

