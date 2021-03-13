RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,600 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

