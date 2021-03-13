RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

