RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,062 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock worth $58,699,946. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

